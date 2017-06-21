Mookie Betts, Rick Porcello Receive Awards At Negro Leagues Museum

Share this:

Mookie Betts and Rick Porcello both had brilliant 2016 campaigns, and the two Boston Red Sox stars were awarded for their efforts Tuesday.

The two, accompanied by Red Sox teammates Joe Kelly and Jackie Bradley Jr., swung by the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City to receive the awards for their strong seasons last year. Betts received the Oscar Charleston Legacy Award as the American League’s MVP, while Porcello was honored with the William “Bullet” Rogan Award for the AL’s best pitcher.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Royals, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with the two award winners, who were both honored to be recognized for their performance on the diamond.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images