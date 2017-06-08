Mookie Betts’ Stellar Catch Raises Questions In Yankees’ Clubhouse

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox lost 8-0 to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night to drop the second game of their three-game series in the Bronx.

Perhaps one of the bright spots in Boston’s loss was an outstanding catch by Mookie Betts to rob New York’s Chris Carter of his second home run of the game.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi wanted to challenge the play after it was revealed that a fan may have interfered. But Girardi was told by the umpires that he did not abide by the 30-second time limit to ask for a review.

To hear Betts and Girardi talk about the controversial play, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images