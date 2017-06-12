Name Of Dallara’s First Road Car Has Deep Roots In Italian Motorsport

Share this:

We’ve known for a while that race shop Dallara has been working on its first road car, and apparently we now know what it will be called.

The road-legal Dallara is expected to be called the Stradale, as it was recently discovered that the company filed a trademark for that name, according to Motor1.com.

Stradale literally means “road” in Italian, but its roots run deep in the country’s motorsport history. The word has frequently been used by automakers to designate their road-going vehicles that have racing pedigrees, such as the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

Although Dallara is known for its race car chassis, which are used in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Formula E and various other categories, it does have experience working with road cars. The firm previously helped develop the KTM X-Bow and Alfa Romeo 4C.

Giampaolo Dallara recently told Autocar his first eponymous road car “will not be a normal car,” and will utilize much of what the company has learned through the KTM project as well as its racing efforts.

The Stradale reportedly will be fitted with an outsourced 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that’s tuned to 400 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Many suspect this will be the 2.3-liter EcoBoost that Ford uses in the Mustang and Focus RS, though that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Dallara said the target weight for the Stradale is 800 kilograms (roughly 1,764 pounds), giving it a power to weight ratio of 500 horsepower per metric ton. The X-Bow, for perspective, weights 847 kg (roughly 1,867 pounds), and has a power to weight ratio of 354 horsepower per metric ton.

Giampaolo said the car will be his last at the helm of his company, and is expected to be ready by the end of 2018.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/indycar