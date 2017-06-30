NASCAR Drivers Celebrate 4th Of July With These Patriotic Paint Jobs

Share this:

The red, white and blue won’t just be waiving high above Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, they’ll also be rolling around the track at speeds approaching 200 mph.

Ahead of Independence Day weekend at NASCAR’s greatest track, drivers and teams shared photos of paint schemes we can expect to see this weekend. Take a look at these beauties:

Personally, we think Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 looks the best, but you can’t go wrong with any of these.

The festivities at Daytona got off to a troubling start, though, as police reportedly investigated an anonymous bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

