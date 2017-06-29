NESN Fuel

NASCAR Drivers’ Reactions To ‘What’s In The Box?’ Are Totally Priceless

by on Thu, Jun 29, 2017 at 1:46PM
Say what you want about the guys at Team Penske, but they are a sneaky-hilarious bunch.

The latest edition of the “Penske Games” dropped Wednesday, and it features Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski playing “What’s in the Box?” It’s not as mentally jarring as watching IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud trying to hula-hoop, but seeing Keselowski blindly pick though a candy bar-filled diaper is pretty bizarre.

Watch the hysteria unfold in the video below:

Personally, we’re starting to get a little freaked out at how good Logano is at identifying mysterious foods.

