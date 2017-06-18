NESN Fuel

NASCAR Drivers Use Social Media To Wish Their Dads ‘Happy Father’s Day’

by on Sun, Jun 18, 2017 at 2:22PM
Before they lined up at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR drivers showed some love for the guys who made it all possible.

We’re talking, of course, about the dads.

Many of the sports brightest stars took to social media to wish their loved ones a “Happy Father’s Day,” and some of the posts include some pretty amazing pictures. Here are a few standouts:

As they usually do, NASCAR power couple Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick stole the show.

A close second, though, has to go to Jimmie Johnson’s dad, who looks like the coolest gearhead around.

