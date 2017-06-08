NASCAR Rumors: Danica Patrick Considering Retirement Among Post-2017 Options

Share this:

Enjoy watching Danica Patrick race while you can, because it might not last much longer.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who currently is mired in perhaps were worst season in NASCAR, is considering leaving SHR after this season, SportsBusiness Journal’s Adam Stern reports. If Patrick does leave the team, Stern says her options are finding another team, or retiring from full-time racing.

“Stewart-Haas Racing and Danica Patrick are reviewing their options about whether she will continue on as a driver for the team after this year, according to sources,” Stern writes. “Patrick is signed with SHR through 2018, but there are clauses in her contract that could see the relationship end after this year, and the sides are discussing their choices, sources said.”

In the end, it’s all about money.

Since Patrick’s long-time relationship with GoDaddy ended in 2015, SHR has struggled to find primary sponsors for the No. 10. Earlier this year, Nature’s Bakery backed out of its three-year, $45 million deal after just one season with SHR. The situation since has reached a relatively peaceful conclusion, but it wasn’t a good long for anyone involved.

Although this is the first time actual reports have indicated Patrick could be in her NASCAR twilight, rumors of her retirement have been swirling all season.

Still in search of her first NASCAR race win, it would take a miraculous turnaround for Patrick to change how history views her career. Still, she has to start somewhere, and Sunday’s top-10 finish at Dover International Speedway offers a glimmer of hope, no matter how faint.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images