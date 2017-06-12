Nate Ebner’s Super Bowl Rings Are Quite A Bit Larger Than His Olympic One

Share this:

One of these things is not like the others.

Like the rest of his New England Patriots teammates, safety Nate Ebner received his Super Bowl LI ring amid great fanfare Friday night. It was the Ebner’s second Super Bowl ring — he also was on the team for Super Bowl XLIX — and both are diamond-covered behemoths that look like they weigh about 10 pounds each.

Ebner’s other commemorative ring is a bit more understated, to say the least.

The special teams standout represented the United States in rugby sevens at the 2016 Summer Olympics and received a simple gold ring for his efforts. He showed off all three in a tweet the morning after the Patriots’ latest ring ceremony.

That photo fulfilled a goal Ebner set for himself months ago.

“Hopefully we can win,” he told TeamUSA.org before Super Bowl LI in February, “and I can put the Olympic ring between two Super Bowl rings.”

