Nationals Fan Takes Shot At Team’s Shaky Bullpen In His Obituary

Patrick Killebrew might be gone, but his family won’t let anyone forget the Washington Nationals’ pitching woes in 2017.

In his death notice published Sunday in the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, Killebrew’s family takes a clear shot at Washington’s shaky relief pitching.

“KILLEBREW, Patrick, “Pat,” age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead,” the obituary reads. “Beloved father and husband, longtime attorney, former U.S. Navy Navigator and avid baseball fan and player. Join in a celebration of his life July 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the SCA Clubhouse, 9601 Redbridge Rd., 23236. In lieu of flowers, send “donations” to the “Nationals Bullpen Fund.”

The Nationals lost their June 19 game to the Miami Marlins 8-7, with Jacob Turner blowing a save and Enny Romero earning the loss.

Washington leads the National League East division by nine games over the second-place Atlanta Braves, largely thanks to its starting pitching corps, which includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez.

Just imagine how much bigger that lead would be if Washington had a stronger bullpen.

