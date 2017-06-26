NBA All-Rookie Teams 2017: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Voted To Second Team

Share this:

Jaylen Brown has made considerable strides since getting booed on draft night.

The NBA announced its All-Rookie teams for the 2016-17 season Monday, and the Boston Celtics forward landed on the second team. Brown received 24 first-team votes and 58 second-team votes for a total of 106 points, seventh-most among all NBA rookies.

NBA announces 2017 All-Rookie teams. First team: Malcolm Brogdon, Dario Saric, Joel Embiid, Buddy Hield, Willy Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/xF3KqeQcKW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 26, 2017

Brown, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, carved out an important role in Boston despite playing on a deep squad that finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference. The 20-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 17.2 minutes per game and ended up starting 20 contests.

The All-Rookie first team features a pair of Philadelphia 76ers in forward Dario Saric and big man Joel Embiid, who played in just 31 games but still is a Rookie of the Year favorite after averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and New York Knicks big man Willy Hernangomez round out the first team.

