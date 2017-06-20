NBA Draft 2017 Big Board: Ranking Top 50 Players Available In Loaded Class

Trade rumors are dominating the NBA landscape at the moment, and that’s not surprising when the names involved are two superstar forwards in Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls and Paul George of the Indiana Pacers.
But the 2017 NBA Draft is Thursday, and several future superstars could be in this much-heralded class. Washington guard Markelle Fultz and UCLA guard Lonzo Ball are expected to go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but after that, the rest of the draft is anyone’s guess.
Here’s our Top 50 Big Board of the best players in the 2017 draft class. A link to our latest mock draft can be found below.
1. Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
4. Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
5. De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
6. Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
7. Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State
8. Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
9. Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
10. Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona
11. Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
12. Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
13. Justin Patton, C, Creighton
14. Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
15. Ivan Rabb, PF, California
16. T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
17. Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
18. Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
19. Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League
20. Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah
21. John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
22. Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
23. Harry Giles III, PF, Duke
24. P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina
25. Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina
26. Caleb Swanigan, PF/C, Purdue
27. Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
28. Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
29. Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor
30. Jordan Bell, C, Oregon
31. D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
32. Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State
33. Frank Jackson, PG, Duke
34. Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany
35. OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana
36. Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State
37. Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina
38. Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU
39. Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon
40. Josh Hart, SG, Villanova
41. Derrick White, PG, Colorado
42. Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon
43. Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada
44. Mathias Lessort, PF, France
45. Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia
46. Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston
47. Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso
48. Frank Mason, PG, Kansas
49. Isaiah Hicks, PF, North Carolina
50. Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State
Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP