NBA Draft 2017 Big Board: Ranking Top 50 Players Available In Loaded Class

Share this:

Tweet







Trade rumors are dominating the NBA landscape at the moment, and that’s not surprising when the names involved are two superstar forwards in Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls and Paul George of the Indiana Pacers.

But the 2017 NBA Draft is Thursday, and several future superstars could be in this much-heralded class. Washington guard Markelle Fultz and UCLA guard Lonzo Ball are expected to go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but after that, the rest of the draft is anyone’s guess.

Here’s our Top 50 Big Board of the best players in the 2017 draft class. A link to our latest mock draft can be found below.

1. Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

4. Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

7. Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State

8. Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

9. Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

10. Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

11. Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

12. Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

13. Justin Patton, C, Creighton

14. Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA

17. Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

18. Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

19. Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Kyle Kuzma, PF, Utah

21. John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

22. Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

23. Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

24. P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

25. Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

26. Caleb Swanigan, PF/C, Purdue

27. Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

29. Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

31. D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan

32. Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

33. Frank Jackson, PG, Duke

34. Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

35. OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

36. Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

37. Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina

38. Semi Ojeleye, SF, SMU

39. Dillon Brooks, SF, Oregon

40. Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

41. Derrick White, PG, Colorado

42. Tyler Dorsey, SG, Oregon

43. Cam Oliver, PF, Nevada

44. Mathias Lessort, PF, France

45. Jonah Bolden, PF, Australia

46. Damyean Dotson, SG, Houston

47. Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

48. Frank Mason, PG, Kansas

49. Isaiah Hicks, PF, North Carolina

50. Monte Morris, PG, Iowa State

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images