NBA Draft Order 2017: Celtics Own No. 1 Pick, Multiple Second-Round Selections

The Boston Celtics will headline the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22. But they have quite a few following acts, as well.
The Celtics own the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft after winning the NBA Draft Lottery for the first time in franchise history. Their night will be far from over after that selection, though, as president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and Co. also own three picks in the second round.
Will Boston take the expected route and draft Markelle Fultz at No. 1? Does that mean the Los Angeles Lakers will take Lonzo Ball at No. 2, or will they spurn the hometown kid to pick another talented player like Josh Jackson, De’Aaron Fox or Jayson Tatum?
We’ll find out in just over a week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Here is the complete draft order for both rounds of the 2017 NBA Draft.
FIRST ROUND
1. Boston Celtics (from Nets)
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Philadelphia 76ers (from Kings)
4. Phoenix Suns
5. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers)
6. Orlando Magic
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
8. New York Knicks
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Sacramento Kings (from Pelicans)
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Detroit Pistons
13. Denver Nuggets
14. Miami Heat
15. Portland Trail Blazers
16. Chicago Bulls
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. Indiana Pacers
19. Atlanta Hawks
20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies)
21. Oklahoma City Thunder
22. Brooklyn Nets (from Wizards)
23. Toronto Raptors (from Clippers)
24. Utah Jazz
25. Orlando Magic (from Raptors)
26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cavaliers)
27. Brooklyn Nets (from Celtics)
28. L.A. Lakers (from Rockets)
29. San Antonio Spurs
30. Utah Jazz (from Warriors)
SECOND ROUND
31. Hawks (from Nets)
32. Suns
33. Magic (from Lakers)
34. Kings (from 76ers via Pelicans)
35. Magic
36. 76ers (From Knicks via Jazz and Raptors)
37. Celtics (from Wolves via Suns)
38. Bulls (from Kings via Cavaliers)
39. 76ers (from Mavericks)
40. Pelicans
41. Hornets
42. Jazz (from Pistons)
43. Rockets (from Nuggets)
44. Knicks (from Bulls)
45. Rockets (from Trail Blazers)
46. 76ers (from Heat via Hawks)
47. Pacers
48. Bucks
49. Nuggets (from Grizzlies via Thunder)
50. 76ers (from Hawks)
51. Nuggets (from Thunder)
52. Wizards
53. Celtics (from Cavaliers)
54. Suns (from Raptors)
55. Jazz
56. Celtics (from Clippers)
57. Nets (from Celtics)
58. Knicks (from Rockets)
59. Spurs
60. Hawks (from Warriors via 76ers and Jazz)
