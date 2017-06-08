NBA Finals Game 3 Ratings Up 14 Percent From 2016, Most Streamed Game 3 Ever

Share this:

Despite the overwhelming sentiment that the Golden State Warriors would beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Wednesday night, more people watched compared to last year’s Game 3.

Ratings for Game 3 on Wednesday were 14 percent higher than Game 3 between these teams in 2016, when the Cavs got their first win of the series. This season, it was Golden State taking a 3-0 lead with a 118-113 victory.

In fact, Game 3 from Quicken Loans Arena also was the most streamed Game 3 in Finals history.

#NBAFinals Game 3 Up 14% From Last Year With 13.4 rating. 2017 NBA Finals overall averaging a 12.8 rating, up 4% from 2016. pic.twitter.com/jOsnaPOTFS — Rob Lopez (@R0BaTO) June 8, 2017

The series as a whole is being watched more than last year’s matchup, too, which is interesting because the first two games in Golden State were complete blowouts.

The Warriors can close out the series and win their second championship in three seasons with a Game 4 win on Friday night. The Dubs’ triumph seems inevitable, and we’ll see if that affects the ratings for the rest of the series.

