NBA Finals Odds: Warriors Favored To Beat Cavs In Game 3, Take Commanding Lead

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be desperate for a win when they return home Wednesday to face the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals as four-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Cleveland powered its way to a third straight NBA Finals appearance with 12 straight-up victories in its first 13 games of this year’s playoffs, but after being routed by an average margin of 20.5 points in a pair of losses to open this series, the defending champions take a three-game SU losing streak against Golden State into Wednesday night’s Warriors vs. Cavaliers betting matchup at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers opened the NBA Finals with a 113-91 loss as 7 1/2-point underdogs, and followed up with a 132-113 loss as nine-point underdogs to fall to 1-4 against the spread over their past five games.

A dismal start to its matchup with the Warriors has devastated Cleveland’s odds on the NBA series prices. The Cavaliers opened the series as +200 underdogs, but following Sunday’s loss in Game 2 have plummeted to a distant +650 bet to repeat as champions.

The Cavaliers have aproduced mixed results in recent outings as home underdogs, going 3-6 SU and ATS in nine contests since LeBron James’ return to the club in 2014, but are 2-1 SU and ATS in three dates as home underdogs this season, including a narrow 109-108 win over Golden State as 3 1/2-point underdogs on Christmas Day.

The Warriors have been dominant during their NBA record-setting 14-0 SU run during these playoffs. Golden State is 29-1 SU in its past 30 outings overall, and has been a consistently strong bet at the sportsbooks, going 21-7-2 ATS during that stretch.

Not surprisingly, the Warriors have soared to -1100 chalk on the NBA series prices, but memories of last year’s collapse in the NBA Finals remain fresh in Golden State, which posted SU wins at home in Games 1 and 2 en route to a 3-1 series lead before falling to the Cavaliers in seven games.

However, with SU and ATS victories in their past 11 road dates overall, the Warriors look poised to grab a 3-0 series lead Wednesday night. Golden State is a perfect 8-0 SU and ATS in its past eight while pegged as road chalk of three or more points, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and has avoided consecutive home losses since dropping Games 5 and 7 to the Cavaliers last June.

