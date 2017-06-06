NBA Finals TV Ratings After Two Cavs-Warriors Games Are Highest Since 1998

Share this:

Television viewers in the United States have caught NBA Finals fever.

The Nielsen company announced Monday the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals ratings are the highest since 1998 after two games, according to The Associated Press. The 1998 series marked Michael Jordan’s final championship run as he and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz.

Games 1 and 2 of the Cavs-Warriors series averaged 19.6 million viewers, 5 percent more than in 2016.

Jordan in 1998 led the Chicago Bulls to their sixth championship, and that era represents one of the sport’s popularity peaks in the U.S.

Fans have grown familiar with the Cleveland-Golden State matchup, having seen them square off in the 2015 and 2016 NBA Finals, but they aren’t showing signs of tiring of watching LeBron James, Stephen Curry and their respective supporting casts vie for supremacy.

Golden State currently leads the series 2-0, with Game 3 on Thursday night in Cleveland.

And fans from coast to coast will watch.

