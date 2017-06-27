NBA Free Agency 2017: Taking Stock Of Interesting Power Forward Market

Share this:

With the 2017 NBA Draft in the books, the next step of the offseason is free agency, although this class lacks the luster of some previous classes.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry likely will return to the Golden State Warriors, and from there, the class goes, with Gordon Hayward being perhaps the next-best free agency piece.

The most intriguing position class for free agents? Power forwards. The league has devalued the traditional power forward in recent years, opting instead for bigger small forwards who can defend on the perimeter, space the floor and even provide some creation.

That said, there are three power forward free agents that are intriguing, and The Lottery Mafia over at The Sports Daily broke down the trio with some in-depth analysis you can find at the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images