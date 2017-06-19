NBA Mock Draft 2017: Celtics-76ers Trade Alters First-Round Pick Predictions

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday a major trade involving top-three picks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Celtics will send the No. 1 overall pick to the 76ers, who will give Boston the No. 3 overall selection and a protected future first-rounder in Thursday’s draft. It’s just the fourth time in the draft lottery era (1985 to present) that the top pick has been traded after the lottery, and two of the three previous instances worked out for the team that gave up the No. 1 selection.

The Orlando Magic traded their top choice (Chris Webber) on draft night for the No. 3 selection (Penny Hardaway) and future picks. The Magic, led by Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal, were in the NBA Finals two seasons later, and they even had a budding dynasty until O’Neal ruined it by bolting in free agency in 1996.

In 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded their top pick (Andrew Wiggins) in a preseason deal for Kevin Love, who played a key role in the franchise winning its first NBA title two years later.

The Celtics hope they will benefit like those Magic and Cavs teams, and not the 1986 76ers, who gave up the No. 1 selection (Brad Daugherty) for Roy Hinson and $800,000. It was a crippling trade for Philly, which didn’t reach another NBA Finals until 2001.

Here’s our 18th NBA mock draft of the 2017 season:

1. Philadelphia 76ers (from Boston Celtics via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Boston Celtics (from Philadelphia 76ers via Sacramento Kings): Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers): De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

12. Detroit Pistons: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

13. Denver Nuggets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Chicago Bulls: T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

18. Indiana Pacers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

19. Atlanta Hawks: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

23. Toronto Raptors: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

25. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via L.A. Clippers): Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Caleb Swanigan, PF/C, Purdue

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Wesley Iwundu, SG, Kansas State

29. San Antonio Spurs: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images