NBA Mock Draft 2017: Post-NBA Finals First-Round Pick Predictions

The Golden State Warriors are champions for the second time in three seasons after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a five-game 2017 NBA Finals series. The Warriors have four of the top 15 players in the NBA, all of whom are under the age of 30, so it would be surprising if they don’t win more titles in the near future.

Rival teams can learn a lot from the Warriors’ path to championship status. Sure, not every team can sign a Kevin Durant-caliber player in free agency, but most of the Dubs’ key roster pieces were added through the draft. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all were acquired via the draft, and none of them were top five picks. Green actually was a second-rounder.

This year’s draft class is loaded with high-end talent, so next Thursday could be the first step toward a title for one or more teams that hit a home run with their 2017 first-round selection.

Here’s our 17th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season:

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento Kings): Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers): De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

12. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

13. Denver Nuggets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Chicago Bulls: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

18. Indiana Pacers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

19. Atlanta Hawks: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

23. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

24. Utah Jazz: P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

25. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Marques Bolden, C, Duke

29. San Antonio Spurs: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images