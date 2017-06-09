NBA Mock Draft 2017: Trade Rumors Impacting First-Round Pick Predictions

Share this:

Trade rumors are starting to pick up this week as the NBA Draft approaches.

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo admitted he’s had some “fairly interesting” trade conversations surrounding the No. 3 overall pick.

The 76ers need a point guard, of which there are plenty in this class, so it might make sense to trade down in the top 10, acquire additional assets and still be in a position to take someone like Dennis Smith Jr. of North Carolina State.

The other major rumor of the week was the Sacramento Kings’ reported willingness to trade the Nos. 5 and 10 selections to move up for Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox. That would be a high price to pay for Fox, even though he projects to be a quality pro. The Kings have several roster weaknesses and might be best served taking two players with those selections instead of trading them for one.

Here’s our 16th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season:

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento Kings): De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

12. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

13. Denver Nuggets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Chicago Bulls: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

17. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

18. Indiana Pacers: P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

19. Atlanta Hawks: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

23. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

25. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Marques Bolden, C, Duke

29. San Antonio Spurs: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images