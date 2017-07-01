NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala To Meet With Spurs As Soon As Free Agency Opens

Share this:

Tweet







The San Antonio Spurs aren’t wasting any time in trying to bring in players to bolster their roster this offseason.

Teams are allowed to begin talking to free-agent players when the clock hits midnight July 1, which is when the Spurs reportedly will meet with Andre Iguodala, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Soon as free-agency period begins, Andre Iguodala will meet with the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2017

Iguodala has served as a terrific sixth man for the Golden State Warriors in his four seasons with the team, and was a key factor in their past two championship wins, especially in 2015 when he earned Finals MVP honors.

The Warriors are hoping to hang on to Iguodala, but the team’s other impending free agents will make it hard to do so. Golden State has to swing new deals for both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, and reportedly are weary of tapping into the luxury tax in signing Andre Iguodala.

At 33, Iguodala is no spring chicken, but the Spurs have an uncanny ability to get the most out of veteran players. Tony Parker still is playing at a high level, as is San Antonio newcomer Pau Gasol. It would be interesting to see what Iguodala’s role on the team would be, but we’re sure Gregg Popovich would fit the swingman into the rotation seamlessly.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images