NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin Injury Could Keep Free Agent Out Until December

Blake Griffin figures to be among the most sought after NBA free agents when players can begin fielding offers at midnight Saturday, but a toe injury could make teams hesitant about signing the Los Angeles Clippers superstar.

According to ESPN’s Michael Eaves, citing sources, Griffin “could possibly be out until December due to a toe injury that cut short his postseason.”

However, the same report also says “a separate source told (ESPN’s Ramona) Shelburne the team believes Griffin’s toe will be healed and he’ll likely be ready for the start of the season.”

Regardless of which source is correct, injury history likely will play a factor in Griffin’s free agency.

He is, without question, a fantastic player. Griffin averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season, and he’s played like an MVP candidate at times during recent campaigns.

However, the six-year forward hasn’t played a full-82 game season since 2010-11, and he’s missed a total of 83 games over the last three seasons.

Staying on the floor has been difficult for Griffin, but it only takes on team to push all-in and sign him to a max contract despite the injury concerns.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images