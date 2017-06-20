NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Jimmy Butler Wants Cavs Trade Amid LeBron James’, Kyrie Irving’s Influence

Share this:

Tweet







Perhaps the Cleveland Cavaliers offer Jimmy Butler the brightest possibilities for his future.

The Chicago Bulls guard has welcomed recent overtures from Cavs players, including LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and will urge the Bulls to trade him to the Eastern Conference champions, The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources in Cleveland. Butler had previously told Chicago he didn’t want to be traded, but discreet conversations with Cavs players have changed his attitude toward leaving Chicago after six years with the team.

Butler is the subject of intense trade speculation, with several reports linking him to the Boston Celtics, Cavs, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN’s Mark Stein reported Tuesday the Cavs are working on a three-team deal to facilitate Butler’s acquisition, citing NBA sources. David Griffin’s firing as Cleveland general manager Monday hasn’t stopped the team from considering several scenarios, many of which involving trading forward Kevin Love.

Butler, 27, might be eligible next summer for a “super-max” contract extension from Chicago worth $200-plus million. But the lure of filling Cleveland’s missing piece for defeating the Golden State Warriors could outweigh that of untold riches for the three-time All-Star.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images