NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Interested In Trade To Wizards, 76ers

It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks go their separate ways.

The 10-time NBA All-Star doesn’t appear to be seeing eye to eye with Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson, who’s said it might be time for Anthony to “go somewhere else.”

Many believed that “somewhere” would be Los Angeles, either with the blossoming Lakers or a Clippers team in need of more star power. But according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, a move to the West Coast no longer is of great interest to Anthony.

“According to a person familiar with Anthony’s thinking, Carmelo is no longer enamored with playing in Los Angeles if it means having to be away from his son for an extended period of time,” Isola writes.

With that in mind, Anthony reportedly would be open to a trade to an Eastern Conference team, particularly the Philadelphia 76ers or Washington Wizards.

“Anthony, according to the same source, was toying with the idea of orchestrating a move to either Philadelphia or Washington, which would keep him close to New York,” Isola writes. “However, Anthony’s mindset now is to stay in New York and play for the Knicks . . . even though Jackson doesn’t want him.”

While Anthony still is capable of scoring at a high rate, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 76ers lacked interest in the star forward. The team seems pretty content with its youth movement, and the addition of a ball-dominant player like Anthony could thwart the development of Philadelphia’s young players.

The Wizards, on the other hand, would be an interesting fit. Washington certainly could use another strong shooter to complement John Wall. But judging from recent reports, it sounds like Wall has his eyes set on bringing in a different All-Star forward: Paul George.

Anthony’s transition to a new team, of course, could be made easier if New York decided to buy him out and make him a free agent. But according to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Knicks are hesitant to go that route in fear of Anthony joining an Eastern Conference juggernaut.

But league sources say that the Knicks have thus far resisted the idea of a Melo buyout that would clear the way for him to join the Cavs — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

So it sounds like Anthony has a multitude of options. It’s just a matter of if, when and how the Knicks will go about moving on from him.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images