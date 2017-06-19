Cavs, GM David Griffin To Part Ways; Chauncey Billups Rumored To Replace Him

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked in trade rumors with Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers forward Paul George over the last two days, but they soon won’t have a general manager to help work through potential deals for those players.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Monday night, citing sources, that the Cavs and general manager David Griffin will “part ways.” Griffin’s contract with the Cavs ends June 30.

The team released a statement shortly after reports surfaced.

The Cavs' statement on David Griffin: pic.twitter.com/BRkxoTmBBA — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 19, 2017

Griffin became the full-time GM on May 12, 2014 and helped assemble the 2016 Cavs roster that defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the franchise’s first championship.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that former NBA point guard Chauncey Billups is a candidate to join Cleveland’s front office.

Sources: As David Griffin departs as Cavs — "Just couldn't agree on future," source says – Chauncey Billups expected to emerge as candidate — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Billups has relationship with Dan Gilbert and Ty Lue, and sources say will be considered as President of Basketball Ops who'd make GM hire. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

The Cavs should find someone soon, because the NBA Draft is Thursday and free agency begins in early July.

