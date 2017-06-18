NBA Rumors: Celtics, 76ers Agree To Trade For No. 1 Pick, Will Finalize Monday

Share this:

UPDATE (11:30 p.m. ET): There has been a bit of a plot twist.

Instead of getting three first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, the Boston Celtics will get two, and the second will depend on protections, according to multiple reports.

According to league source, Celtics will receive the No. 3 overall pick this year & a protected future first-round pick from Philly, not two — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 18, 2017

Clarification on deal: Besides its 2017 FRP, Philly sends '18 Lakers pick w/ protections. If it doesn't convey, 76ers send 2019 Kings pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

Celtics will get Lakers pick if it falls between 2 and 5 in the 2018 draft, per league source. If not, the Celtics will get the Kings in '19 — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 18, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Now it’s Boston Celtics fans’ turn to “trust the process.”

The Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers shook up the NBA landscape Friday when a report surfaced that the teams were in trade talks for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. And one day later, it appears that deal nearly is official.

The teams have agreed to the deal, which will send the No. 1 pick to Philly, and the 76ers will take Markelle Fultz with their new spot in the draft, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.

Trade between Philly and Boston will be finalized on Monday, per source. Sides have agreed. Sixers will get first pick and take Fultz. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 18, 2017

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that it’s nearly a done deal, with the official call coming Monday. All the 76ers were waiting on was Fultz’s workout Saturday night.

Sixers needed Fultz workout/meeting to complete deal w/ Celtics and, as expected, sides have deal for No. 1 pick. Trade call planned Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

Fultz wouldn't have gone into workout with No. 3 without assurance trade was agreed upon. Sides have been locked into deal for 24 hours. https://t.co/IiWBLU8A6z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

And the Celtics apparently will receive three first-round picks.

Sources: For top pick, Sixers planning to send Celtics '17 No. 3 overall pick, '18 FRP (via LA) and '19 FRP (via Kings) – w/ protections. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

