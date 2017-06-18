NBA Rumors: Celtics, 76ers Agree To Trade For No. 1 Pick, Will Finalize Monday

UPDATE (11:30 p.m. ET): There has been a bit of a plot twist.
Instead of getting three first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, the Boston Celtics will get two, and the second will depend on protections, according to multiple reports.
ORIGINAL STORY: Now it’s Boston Celtics fans’ turn to “trust the process.”
The Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers shook up the NBA landscape Friday when a report surfaced that the teams were in trade talks for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. And one day later, it appears that deal nearly is official.
The teams have agreed to the deal, which will send the No. 1 pick to Philly, and the 76ers will take Markelle Fultz with their new spot in the draft, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that it’s nearly a done deal, with the official call coming Monday. All the 76ers were waiting on was Fultz’s workout Saturday night.
And the Celtics apparently will receive three first-round picks.
Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP