NBA Rumors: Celtics, 76ers Agree To Trade For No. 1 Pick, Will Finalize Monday

by on Sat, Jun 17, 2017 at 11:30PM
UPDATE (11:30 p.m. ET): There has been a bit of a plot twist.

Instead of getting three first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, the Boston Celtics will get two, and the second will depend on protections, according to multiple reports.

ORIGINAL STORY: Now it’s Boston Celtics fans’ turn to “trust the process.”

The Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers shook up the NBA landscape Friday when a report surfaced that the teams were in trade talks for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. And one day later, it appears that deal nearly is official.

The teams have agreed to the deal, which will send the No. 1 pick to Philly, and the 76ers will take Markelle Fultz with their new spot in the draft, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that it’s nearly a done deal, with the official call coming Monday. All the 76ers were waiting on was Fultz’s workout Saturday night.

And the Celtics apparently will receive three first-round picks.

