NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Amir Johnson Could Rejoin Raptors In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







The chances of Amir Johnson staying with the Boston Celtics are looking increasingly slim.

The 30-year-old big man is set to hit free agency this summer, and if the Celtics want to pursue a high-level free agent like Gordon Hayward, Johnson likely will be a cap casualty. It turns out the NBA veteran might have another suitor this offseason, as well: His former team.

Johnson and the Toronto Raptors have expressed “mutual interest” in a reunion next season, Sporting News’ Sean Deveney reported Friday, citing multiple league sources. Johnson spent six seasons with the Raptors from 2009 to 2015 and was a fan favorite, getting heavily involved with community service events and sending Toronto fans a touching message after signing with Boston in July 2015.

A handful of other teams are interested in Johnson, per Deveney, but his old club might be the best fit. The Raptors acquired rim-protecting big man Serge Ibaka as a rental at this year’s NBA trade deadline but might not be able to re-sign him, and Johnson could add frontcourt depth.

The 12-year veteran found a role as an everyday starter with the Celtics, starting in 153 of the team’s 164 regular-season games over the last two seasons. He averaged 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and a career-high 1.8 assists per game last campaign while providing valuable first-half minutes but fell out of favor in the postseason, playing just 32 total minutes over five games in Boston’s Eastern Conference finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gerald Green, Jonas Jerebko, James Young and Kelly Olynyk (restricted) are the other Celtics hitting free agency with Johnson this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images