NBA Rumors: Celtics Backing Away From Kristaps Porzingis Due To Anthony Davis-Like Ask

The Boston Celtics might be out on Kristaps Porzingis.

The young Knicks star was the talk of the NBA world for most of Thursday, as New York reportedly was fielding offers prior to the 2017 NBA Draft. And the C’s were the main discussion point.

However, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have backed away due to an asking price similar to what Anthony Davis would require.

.@WojVerticalNBA on @TheVertical: #Celtics have backed away on Kristaps Porzingis talks. Asking price resembles an Anthony Davis return. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 22, 2017

The Knicks reportedly are looking for the No. 3 pick, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-rounder, Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder, while the Celtics apparently countered with the No. 3 selection, a player and another first-round pick they would have to acquire Thursday — potentially the Minnesota Timberwolves’ No. 7 pick.

One team that does appear to still be in on Porzingis, though, is the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns remain in active pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis, league sources tell ESPN. More: https://t.co/NzFTCI3L1N — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

