NBA Rumors: Celtics Haven’t Been Involved In Jimmy Butler Talks ‘For A While’

The Boston Celtics and Jimmy Butler seemingly have been attached at the hip forever when it comes to trade talks for the Chicago Bulls star swingman, but that no longer appears to be the case.

The Butler trade talks still are ongoing hours before Thursday’s 2017 NBA Draft, but the C’s aren’t one of the teams involved, and it’s been like that for a while, sources told the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett.

There's Jimmy Butler talk happening, but, according to multiple sources here, it doesn't include the Celtics. Hasn't for a while. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 22, 2017

Much of the talk Thursday has centered around Kristaps Porzingis, not Butler, although the Celtics reportedly have a strong offer in place for the Indiana Pacers’ Paul George. The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, appear to be one of the teams still in on the Butler and George talks. Oh, and don’t count out the Denver Nuggets.

But those Butler-Celtics rumors might finally be out of juice.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images