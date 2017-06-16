NBA Rumors: Celtics Holding Workout For Dennis Smith Jr., A Potential Pottery Pick

Share this:

Tweet







And the plot thickens.

The Boston Celtics reportedly are in talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to trade the No. 1 overall pick in exchange for the No. 3 pick and future draft selections, but that’s not the only draft rumor involving the C’s that dropped Friday evening.

The Celtics will hold a workout for potential lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr., who’s already in Boston, on Saturday, an NBA source told MassLive.com’s Jay King.

The North Carolina State point guard is the seventh-ranked prospect by Draft Express, and NESN.com’s latest mock draft has him going No. 10 overall to the Sacramento Kings. So, if the C’s really are interested in Smith, there could be even more potential trades on the horizon.

So, stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images