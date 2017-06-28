NBA Rumors: Celtics Hoping To Keep Top Draft Assets In Paul George Trade

Share this:

The latest Boston Celtics rumors include them going after Paul George and Gordon Hayward, but they reportedly don’t want to empty their treasure chest of assets to do so.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Celtics have a plan in place to sign Hayward in free agency and then trade for George, but there could be some potential hiccups along the way.

The C’s could potentially have two top-five picks in next year’s draft, as they own the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round selection and the Los Angeles Lakers’ pick if it falls between the Nos. 2 through 5 spots.

However, Boston doesn’t want to part with its top draft assets in a trade for George, sources told the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett on Wednesday, although a report Tuesday said it was willing to part with the L.A. pick.

George can opt out of his contract after next season, and Indiana hasn’t given teams permission to discuss potential future plans with George, according to Bulpett. Therefore, his trade value isn’t as high as his actually talent.

The Celtics still could get a deal done, as Bulpett pointed out it still would trade picks and players for George. But Indiana might not be willing to wait that long.

Free agents can’t officially sign until July 6, so the Pacers would have to wait around a little while longer for the C’s to roll our their reported master plan.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images