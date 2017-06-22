NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Timberwolves’ No. 7 Draft Pick

Share this:

The Boston Celtics might not be done trading draft picks.

The Celtics, who already traded back from No. 1 to No. 3 in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week, are have spoken to the Minnesota Timberwolves about the No. 7 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, according to Basketball Insiders’ Michael Scotto.

Boston Celtics have spoken to the Minnesota Timberwolves about acquiring the 7th pick in the draft, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 22, 2017

It’s unclear whether the Celtics are considering trading back again or if they have their sights set on landing another lottery pick to go with their No. 3 selection. This report from ESPN’s Ian Begley regarding the Celtics’ interest in New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis certainly suggests the latter could be a possibility.

Sources: BOS offered NYK its No. 3 pick, a player & an additional lottery pick that they think they can acquire tonight in a trade for KP. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

There have been a whole bunch of trade rumors involving the Celtics leading up to this year’s draft. There’s also some uncertainty as to who they’ll take at No. 3 if they that keep pick and it’s the only one they make in the first round, as Boston reportedly has expressed interest in both Jayson Tatum of Duke and Josh Jackson of Kansas.

