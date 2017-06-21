NBA Rumors: Celtics Leaning Toward Jayson Tatum With No. 3 Draft Pick

Share this:

NBA draft week is infamous for smokescreens, with rumors clouding the picture. But one constant has been the thought the Boston Celtics will decide between Duke forward Jayson Tatum and Kansas forward Josh Jackson with the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

ESPN’s Chad Ford is hearing the Celtics are leaning toward Tatum.

Celtics finally received Josh Jackson's medicals, but he still won't workout for Boston. C's still debating but appear to be leaning Tatum — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 21, 2017

Tatum worked out for the Celtics on Monday, so you have to wonder if the team just feels more comfortable picking a player they’ve seen, opposed to one they haven’t. Then again, this is Danny Ainge we’re talking about here, and the Celtics’ president of basketball operations could do just about anything with that No. 3 selection, including trading it for an established star such as Jimmy Butler and Paul George, or for — gasp! — more picks.

Stay tuned.

