NBA Rumors: Celtics, Pacers ‘Have Continued’ Paul George Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics reportedly have a grand plan to sign Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward as a free agent and then swing a trade for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George. The second part of that plan remains ongoing with trade talks this week, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Source says the Cs and Pacers have continued to have Paul George talks this week, but Boston doesn't have a sense how close a deal might be. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 30, 2017

The Celtics can offer the Pacers the best possible package of draft picks and young players. And it appears the Pacers agree, because they reportedly have set a super-high price for the Celtics in talks on George, who has just one more season remaining on his contract.

Hayward, meanwhile, reportedly has told the Jazz he’ll become an unrestricted free agent by declining his player option for the 2017-18 campaign. He’s expected to meet with the Celtics over the weekend.

NBA free agents can meet with rival teams and agree to contracts beginning at midnight Saturday, but deals cannot become official until later in the month.

