NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Could Give Spurs ‘Serious Consideration’ In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Paul’s impressive NBA résumé has one ring-sized omission, and he might take drastic measures to change that.

The Los Angeles Clippers point guard intends to give “serious consideration” to the San Antonio Spurs in free agency this summer if he decides not to re-sign with L.A., ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Friday, citing league sources.

Paul’s five-year, $107 million contract with the Clippers runs through the 2017-18 season but includes an early termination option in 2017. There also have been rumblings that the 32-year-old veteran has interest in joining the Spurs, and a recent report suggested L.A. was worried about San Antonio poaching its franchise point guard.

Of course, the Spurs would have to do some serious cap maneuvering to acquire Paul, who likely will command a four-year contract worth roughly $152 million. But going to San Antonio might be a more enticing option for the nine-time All-Star than staying with the Clippers, who lost to the Utah Jazz in the first round in another early playoff exit.

L.A. has won 50-plus games in five consecutive seasons behind the talented core of Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, but has lost in the first or second round in each of those campaigns.

On the flipside, there’s more money for Paul to make with the Clippers, who can re-sign him to a more lucrative five-year deal worth $205 million. But will the extra cash be enough to prevent CP3 from spurning L.A. to make a title run with the Spurs?

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images