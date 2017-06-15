NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Plans To Talk To Rockets, Nuggets As Free Agent

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Paul only has played with the two teams, the New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers, in his 11-year NBA career, but that could change this summer.

Paul is able to become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option for the 2017-18 campaign. The Clippers can offer him the most money, but L.A. probably isn’t the best chance for the superstar point guard if winning the first NBA Finals of his career matters most to him.

Even if Paul leaves, it appears staying in the Western Conference is likely.

“Paul also has plans to talk with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, one executive said,” per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. Turner also reports the Clippers are “nervous” about the possibility of the San Antonio Spurs pursuing Paul on the free-agent market.

The Rockets are an interesting landing spot for Paul. James Harden nearly averaged a triple-double during the regular season and earned an MVP finalist nod as the Rockets finished with the third-best record in the West.

Harden did all of that playing point guard, but having a true playmaker like Paul running the offense could free up Harden for better shots. Harden currently is the only elite offensive threat on the Rockets roster that opposing defenses have to worry about.

The Nuggets don’t make much sense for Paul from a financial or winning standpoint. They are still a long way from being a true contender in the West.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images