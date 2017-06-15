NBA Rumors: Clippers ‘Closing In’ On Building New Stadium In Inglewood

The Los Angeles Clippers might be leaving the Staples Center in L.A. for greener pastures in the near future.
It looks like Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, formerly of Microsoft, will foot the bill for the stadium.
Ballmer financing the arena himself eliminates the roadblock of looking for lots of public money, which has caused issues for other owners in the past. Many fans don’t believe public money should be used for private buildings like sports stadiums.
It makes a lot of sense for the Clippers to move into their own place, though. They are the No. 3 team at Staples Center in Los Angeles, behind the L.A. Lakers (NBA) and L.A. Kings (NHL). Being the third tenant is far from ideal — it doesn’t allow you get the best dates and times, among other things.
This is a good move for the Clippers, but they have many other important decisions to make in the short term, such as deciding whether to re-sign superstar free agents Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
