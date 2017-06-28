NBA Rumors: Clippers Trading Chris Paul To Rockets In Blockbuster Deal

Share this:

Tweet







We have our first major splash of the summer.

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets after the All-Star point guard agreed to opt in on the final year of his contract with L.A., Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported Wednesday.

Per Wojnarowski, the Rockets will send the Clippers a package that inclues Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a 2018 first-round selection that’s protected in picks No. 1 through No. 3.

It was reported that Houston planned to aggressively pursue Paul in free agency, and ESPN’s Marc Stein reported earlier Wednesday that Rockets star James Harden was making a personal pitch to the 32-year-old veteran. Now, it appears Houston has its man, pairing Paul and Harden in a star-studded backcourt that will try to close the gap on the mighty Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference next season.

Chris Paul and James Harden were determined to play together, and found a way with Rockets-Clippers trade agreed upon today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

The Clippers, meanwhile, get a decent return for Paul by executing a sign-and-trade instead of letting him walk in free agency. Paul’s departure also signals a potential blowup of L.A.’s roster, meaning there’s a good chance pending free agent Blake Griffin also will be on the move.

Paul now will be eligible to sign a five-year, $205 million maximum extension with Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images