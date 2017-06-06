NBA Rumors: Could Cavs Pursue Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony This Offseason?

Share this:

The defending world champion Cleveland Cavaliers made a spectacular comeback in the NBA Finals last year, roaring back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Now, the two teams are squaring off in the Finals for the third consecutive season, but with the addition of Kevin Durant, this Warriors squad almost is unfair to play against.

To combat that, will the Cavs, who are down 2-0 in the teams’ current best-of-seven series, pull out all the stops to create a superteam of their own this offseason? It’s certainly possible, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Haynes appeared on “The Jim Rome Show” on Monday and outlined some interesting ideas regarding the Cavs should they lose this year’s NBA Finals in four or five games. Most notably, Haynes floated the idea of Cleveland pursuing Chris Paul and/or Carmelo Anthony.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images