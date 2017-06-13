NBA Rumors: Dennis Rodman Making Another Visit To North Korea

Share this:

Many United States citizens never will go to North Korea, but that can’t be said for Dennis Rodman. Rodman is going back to North Korea this week, CNN reported Monday.

This isn’t the first time the former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls star has visited North Korea.

One of Rodman’s visits came in January 2014 when he met North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. He put on an exhibition basketball game and gave the nation’s leader lavish gifts.

Just last month, Rodman said Kim Jong Un is a “friend for life.”

CNN’s report also says the purpose of Rodman’s latest North Korea visit is “unclear.” We’ll probably find out soon enough, though.

