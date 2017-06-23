NBA Rumors: Do Celtics Have Paul George Trade If Gordon Hayward Signs?

Share this:

Just because the Boston Celtics didn’t land a superstar Thursday night at the NBA draft, doesn’t mean they won’t land one — or two — at some point this offseason.

Boston sports radio host Adam Kaufman reported Friday that the Celtics are positioned to trade for Indiana Pacers swingman Paul George, with a three-year contract extension in place, so long as they’re able to sign Gordon Hayward in free agency.

Take this FWIW: Hearing #Celtics in position to deal 4 George with 3-yr ext in place, but will depend on signing Hayward 1st. Lotsa dominos. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

Regarding below: D Ainge said on @985TheSportsHub: "Would be easier for us to do deals once we got by free agency." https://t.co/Pb29X617eJ — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

Order matters. Easier for #Celtics to deal for Paul George after signing Gordon Hayward regarding cap management. https://t.co/ed8wxqZKqX — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 23, 2017

The Celtics and Pacers reportedly engaged in trade talks for George on Thursday but were unable to complete a deal. Indiana is expected to trade the four-time All-Star at some point, though, as he told Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard last weekend he intends to opt out of his contract next summer and become an unrestricted free agent.

Some teams could be wary of giving up too much for George given his potential free agency next offseason, as he essentially would be a one-year rental if he doesn’t re-sign with the team that acquires him. A pre-arranged contract extension would eliminate those concerns.

Now, will the Celtics be able to land Hayward in free agency? He’s long been considered a logical target, as he’s one of the best players available and played for Celtics head coach Brad Stevens at Butler. The Utah Jazz — his current team — can offer more money, though. Plus, at least one NBA insider has questioned whether he’d be able to handle Boston or if he’d be more comfortable staying in Utah.

No matter what, the Celtics undoubtedly are going to be linked to George and Hayward for as long as their futures hang in the balance.

