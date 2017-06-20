NBA Rumors: Either Celtics, Cavs Will Acquire Jimmy Butler; Boston Had Offer Rejected

Share this:

The NBA offseason already has more rumors swirling around than a high school hallway, and one of the main topics has been Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler.

Butler long has been a subject of trade rumors, so the past few days have been nothing new. But the Bulls now actively are shopping the All-Star, according to CSN Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, citing multiple sources, and one NBA executive even told the website, “It’s either Boston or Cleveland, but he’s going.”

Goodwill added that the C’s have offered the Bulls the No. 3 overall pick, which it acquired along with a future first-rounder from the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, for Butler, but they rejected the offer. And there have been multiple rumors recently linking Butler to the Cavs.

So, it appears Butler will cost more than one first-round pick, which isn’t much of a surprise.

