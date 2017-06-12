NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Interested In Miami Heat As Free Agent

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics seem like the logical destination for Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward if he becomes an unrestricted free agent next month, but don’t rule out the Miami Heat.

“But a source connected with Hayward said this morning that Hayward now has interest in the Heat, as well as other teams,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote Monday. “(The Heat should by no means be called the favorite – Utah warrants that position – but Miami is positioned to at least be in the mix.)”

Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game for the Jazz this past season, while adding 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. The six-year forward is a tremendous offensive player, with a skill set that includes 3-point range and the ability to create off the dribble. Hayward actually has increased his scoring average every season he’s been in the NBA.

The Heat are an attractive destination for free agents. Miami is a great place to live, and the team’s management, led by president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison, have shown a commitment to winning for many years.

But the Celtics are closer to winning a championship than the Heat, and Boston head coach Brad Stevens coached Hayward in college at Butler.

Hayward will be a sought after player if he hits the open market. He shouldn’t have much trouble finding a new home if that’s what he wants.

Thumbnail photo via