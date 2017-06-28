NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward To Meet With Jazz, Make Decision ‘In Short Order’

Share this:

Gordon Hayward’s suitors are starting to line up.

The free agent forward will be one of the most coveted players on the market this summer, and he reportedly has scheduled his first two meetings.

Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribue reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Hayward will meet with the Utah Jazz on Monday, two days after the NBA free agency moratorium starts July 1.

Jones also reported that Hayward will meet with the Miami Heat on Saturday after the moratorium opens at 12 p.m. ET. Friday night. Sources also told Jones that Hayward “wants to take his meetings, and make a decision in short order.”

The Boston Celtics also are interested in the star forward, but while they reportedly are working on acquiring both Hayward and Indiana Pacers star Paul George, the C’s meeting time with the Hayward is not yet known.

Both the Heat and Celtics can offer Hayward a four-year maximum contract, while the Jazz can offer their star a five-year max deal.

