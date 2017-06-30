NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward’s Free-Agent Decision Hinging On George Hill

Share this:

The Utah Jazz have made re-signing Gordon Hayward their top priority this summer, but they might be able to help themselves by bringing back another player.

According to Jody Genessy of Deseret News, Hayward’s inclination to stay with Utah could be improved if the team re-signs George Hill.

Another source confirms that Gordon Hayward really wants the Utah Jazz to bring back George Hill. His decision could hinge on that. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 30, 2017

While the Jazz will have to outlast both the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in order to keep Hayward, they could face similarly tough competition to sign Hill. This summer’s free-agent class for point guards isn’t very strong, as Hill is one of the best options behind Kyle Lowry.

Not to mention, it looks like the Jazz already have addressed the position. The team reportedly agreed to trade for Ricky Rubio in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick.

All things considered, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Utah miss out on both Hayward and Hill.

