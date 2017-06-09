NBA Rumors: Heat Join Celtics In Gordon Hayward Sweepstakes As Legit Threat

Share this:

Don’t go preordering your Gordon Hayward jerseys just yet, Boston Celtics fans.

There’s widespread belief among fans and media that the Utah Jazz forward could leave Utah as a free agent this summer and join his former college coach Brad Stevens and sign with the up-and-coming Celtics.

However, it appears the Celtics will have some serious competition for Hayward’s services. In addition to potentially duking it out with the Jazz, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Friday that Utah is worrying about the Miami Heat just as much as they are the Celtics.

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix said last month he believes the Celtics will make Hayward their top target this summer. But it’s unlikely they’re alone in that pursuit, as Utah obviously would love to retain the Butler product, and Miami apparently is in the hunt. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more teams added to that list, as Hayward comes off a season in which he averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images