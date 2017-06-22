NBA Rumors: Here’s Celtics’ Trade Offer For Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis

Share this:

The New York Knicks reportedly asked the Boston Celtics for a ton in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. The C’s evidently weren’t high enough on the offer to accept, but they did send along their own proposal.

Here’s Boston’s offer, per ESPN’s Ian Begley:

Sources: BOS offered NYK its No. 3 pick, a player & an additional lottery pick that they think they can acquire tonight in a trade for KP. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

It’s unclear which team’s offer came first. There’s also a chance the teams exchanged multiple offers, as the New York Daily News — which reported the Knicks’ crazy asking price Thursday — said Boston was open to tweaking New York’s reported offer to include one draft pick instead of two.

Either way, it’s clear the Celtics, among others, have their sights set on the 7-foot-3 Latvian with Thursday night’s NBA draft just hours away.

Sources: Several teams engaging with NY on Kristaps Porzingis – including Boston – are unwilling to meet Knicks demands for deal. So far. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

The Celtics remain in trade pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis, league sources say, trying to assemble a package to meet the Knicks' demands. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

Porzingis, who turns 22 in August, was drafted fourth overall by the Knicks in 2015. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

