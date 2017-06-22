NBA Rumors: Here’s Celtics’ Trade Offer For Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis

The New York Knicks reportedly asked the Boston Celtics for a ton in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. The C’s evidently weren’t high enough on the offer to accept, but they did send along their own proposal.
Here’s Boston’s offer, per ESPN’s Ian Begley:
It’s unclear which team’s offer came first. There’s also a chance the teams exchanged multiple offers, as the New York Daily News — which reported the Knicks’ crazy asking price Thursday — said Boston was open to tweaking New York’s reported offer to include one draft pick instead of two.
Either way, it’s clear the Celtics, among others, have their sights set on the 7-foot-3 Latvian with Thursday night’s NBA draft just hours away.
Porzingis, who turns 22 in August, was drafted fourth overall by the Knicks in 2015. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
