NBA Rumors: Here’s The Celtics’ Offer To Pacers For Paul George Trade

The Boston Celtics reportedly are hoping to make a splash once NBA free agency starts.

The C’s have a plan in place to acquire soon-to-be free agent Gordon Hayward and then trade with the Indiana Pacers for Paul George, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There was a lot of news in Wojnarowski’s article, but one thing that still wasn’t clear was what the potential Paul deal would include.

Well, that was until Adam Kaufman of WBZ News Radio and 98.5 The Sports Hub tweeted out this information:

I'm told #Celtics offer to IND for George is LAL/SAC pick from PHI, '19 MEM OR LAC pick, Crowder, $$ filler (Zeller pop name, Bradley poss). — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 27, 2017

To clarify any confusion, that's LAL/SAC pick from PHI + '19 MEM OR LAC pick + Jae Crowder + $$ filler. #Celtics https://t.co/dRrE4cVdhS — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 27, 2017

Many asking about Avery Bradley potentially being in #Pacers trade. Regardless, virtually no financial way to keep him on #Celtics roster. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 27, 2017

So, the current plan, according to Kaufman, is to send the recently acquired first-round pick they received from the Philadelphia 76ers, either the 2019 Memphis Grizzlies or Los Angeles Clippers’ protected first-round pick, Jae Crowder and a money filler to the Pacers. All three draft picks are part of the treasure chest of assets president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has acquired.

But Indiana reportedly doesn’t want to wait until after the C’s sign Hayward, so this still very much is in flux.

