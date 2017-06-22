NBA Rumors: Knicks Want Haul From Celtics In Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Share this:

The New York Knicks are asking for the moon in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

Scratch that, they’re asking for the entire solar system.

A Knicks source told the New York Daily News ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft that team president Phil Jackson has asked the Boston Celtics for this year’s No. 3 overall pick, next year’s Brooklyn pick (owned by Boston), Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder in exchange for Porzingis.

According to the Daily News, this version of a possible trade would not include Boston taking on Joakim Noah’s bad contract.

The Celtics reportedly feel like the Knicks’ asking price is too high — go figure — but they are open to tweaking the trade to include just one draft pick, either this year’s No. 3 selection or next year’s Brooklyn pick.

The C’s acquired the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick next year by trading back to No. 3 from No. 1 on Monday in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, giving Boston even more assets with which to deal. It’s hard to imagine the Celtics giving in to Jackson’s demands, though, as trading away Brown (last year’s No. 3 pick), this year’s No. 3 and next year’s Brooklyn pick basically means flipping the entire haul Boston received in 2013 when C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge fleeced the Nets.

All told, it sounds like the Celtics remain interested in Porzingis, who turns 22 in August. The 7-foot-3 Latvian big man is a budding star who’s reportedly coveted across the NBA.

The Celtics remain in trade pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis, league sources say, trying to assemble a package to meet the Knicks' demands. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

Sources: Several teams engaging with NY on Kristaps Porzingis – including Boston – are unwilling to meet Knicks demands for deal. So far. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images