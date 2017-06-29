NBA Rumors: Here’s What Pacers Want From Celtics For Paul George Trade

Share this:

Tweet







There might be a hitch in the Boston Celtics’ master offseason plan.

The C’s reportedly are hoping to sign soon-to-be free agent Gordon Hayward and then trade for the Pacers’ Paul George, who’s made it abundantly clear that he wants out of Indiana.

The good news for the Celtics is they have plenty of assets to get a deal done, but the Pacers apparently have an “unrealistic” demand at the moment, a league source told the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy on Thursday.

League source: Celtics waiting to hear back from Indy's Pritchard, but consider his current demand for George unrealistic. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) June 29, 2017

Source added that Pritchard's last demand was for next year's Nets and Lakers picks, plus starting player(s). — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) June 29, 2017

It’s hard to see the Celtics trading both the Brooklyn Nets and (protected) Los Angeles Lakers’ 2018 first-round picks, as George only has one more guaranteed year on his contact before he can opt out.

The Pacers might as well try to shoot for the moon, but the C’s apparently aren’t willing to go there with them — yet.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images