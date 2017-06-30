NBA Rumors: J.J. Redick Could Follow Chris Paul, Join Rockets In Free Agency

Share this:

The Los Angeles Clippers already have lost one of their starting guards this offseason, and now it looks like they’re in jeopardy of losing another.

According to Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Time, free-agent sharpshooter J.J. Redick is interested in joining the Houston Rockets, if their salary cap allows them to take on the 12-year NBA veteran.

JJ Redick interested in joining Rockets if finances can work, per source. He still looking at 76ers, Nets for between $16-$18 million a year — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 30, 2017

If this move were to take place, the Rockets will have swiped the Clippers’ starting backcourt from the past handful of seasons. Houston agreed to acquire Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal with L.A. on Wednesday, and adding on Redick as well would give Houston considerable shooting depth.

But as Turner notes, the Rockets will have stiff competition when it comes to signing Redick in free agency. The Clippers likely would want to bring him back, and the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets appear to be in the mix as well.

So judging from recent reports, it sounds like it could be a rough summer for the Clippers. They’ve already sent Paul packing, and they potentially could lose out on both Redick and Blake Griffin in free agency.

